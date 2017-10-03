JENNIE: Easter Seals Christmas Ornaments, Wine and Tapas Fundraiser

AUGUSTA, Ga.– The local Easter Seals chapter is part of a national organization that has a lot of missions. In Augusta, the primary mission is helping people with disabilities get jobs. Easter Seals has to big fundraisers this month, including the launch of the annual Christmas ornaments.

Easter Seals East Georgia CEO, Lynn Smith, is pleased to reveal the 2017 Augusta Christmas ornaments. The 24k gold plated collector’s ornaments represent a historical site or other important landmark in the CSRA.

2017 is the “Year of the Churches” ornaments, featuring two this year. St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church, marking its 100th anniversary, and First Baptist Church of Augusta, celebrating its 200th anniversary.

Ornaments are $20.

And if you hurry, you can get one of the FEW remaining 2016 ornaments, The Miller Theater.

The CSRA Wine and Culinary Festival is coming up October 17th at West Lake Country Club. Wine distributors will be offering samples and some of CSRA’s best chefs/restaurants are providing tapas. There will also be a big silent auction.

21 OR OVER EVENT.

Advance tickets are $50. Early Bird Special ONLINE ONLY or at ticket venues. Designated Driver tickets are $25.