(WJBF) – Rock superstar Tom Petty has died at age 66.

After uncertain reports, it was confirmed that Tom Petty died Monday night, Oct.2, after hours on life support.

He went into cardiac arrest and was taken from his home by an ambulance just before 11 p.m. Sunday night.

The Gainesville, Florida-native was usually backed by his longtime band, the Heartbreakers.