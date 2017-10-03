S.C. woman was mailed a box of illegal drugs by mistake

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WJBF) – A woman in Rock Hill, South Carolina received a box full of drugs delivered to her house by mistake.

The woman met her mail carrier, expecting a new yoga mat she ordered.

Instead, it was a heavy box filled with $400,000 worth of illegal oxycodone.

The drugs were shipped from Newport Beach, California, according to the label.

Police think whoever sent them meant for them to go to the woman’s old address, which is now a vacant apartment.

However, the drugs were forwarded to her new address instead.