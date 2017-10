AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County School System has announced that an area school is set to receive a large donation.

Sue Reynolds Elementary School will receive a $10,000 donation from Burlington Stores, Inc. through AdoptAClassroom.org.

They’ll receive the donation on Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. in the school gym.

Burlington makes a donation to a local school in each Grand Opening market.