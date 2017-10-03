USC Aiken hosted, Communication Realities event to help students enhance networking skills

Communication Realities View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The University of South Carolina Aiken hosted a Communications Realities event to serve two purposes.

Its first purpose was to help students understand the role communication plays in all aspects of the world and at work.

The second purpose was to allow students to be able to practice answering questions in a network type setting with local leaders in the community.

At the event, students were able to speak with USC Aiken Alumni, business owners, and community leaders.

Aiken Mayor, Rick Obson, WJBF NewsChannel 6’s Weather Forecaster and Digital Producer Alesha Ray, and WJBF NewsChannel 6’s Integrated Digital Specialist, Kaleigh Foster, as well as local CEO Dexter Price and Shelby Wise of Ocozzio Marketing Consulting Inc. were among the few in attendance.

Students were able to utilize their interpersonal, group, and public speaking skills as they spoke with local leaders in a rotated five to an eight-minute setting.

The event was held at the Student Activity Center Mezzanine.