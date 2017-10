AIKEN Co., S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office will host a job fair this week.

They are looking for detention officers, road patrol, dispatchers and a number of other positions to fill.

That’s happening Thursday, Oct. 4th from 9 a.m. until noon at the Goodwill Job Connection on Pine Log Road.

There is a possibility for on-the-spot interviews for applicants.