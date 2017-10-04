Augusta On Ice addresses Columbia County contract concerns

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF/PRESS RELEASE) – The owners of Augusta On Ice have issued a press release regarding concerns over the move of the event from Evans to Augusta.

The press release can be read below:

After providing all necessary clarifications for Columbia County in response to a phone conversation with Commissioner Ron Cross, Augusta on Ice proceeds with providing a brand new holiday tradition for the greater CSRA. It was made clear to the county that any previous ticket holders or sponsors that did not wish to participate would be offered full refunds. It is the hope of Augusta On Ice that both business partners and patrons alike see the value in bringing families together over the holidays and will take part in this enchanting festival.

“It is about inclusiveness for the entire region. Honoring past Augusta holiday traditions and creating brand new ones.”

From the beginning, the goal has been to deliver an experience that creates new holiday memories while honoring the long-standing traditions of Augusta’s past – and there’s no better place to do that than in the heart of Augusta’s metro area.

The central location in downtown Augusta between Broad and Reynolds will allow for the perfect intimate experience for guests and their families. Augusta on Ice will run for 50 days (beginning 11/17) and will feature:

A huge ice skating rink (with real ice!)

Family friendly train ride

Frosty’s Ice slide

Photos with Santa

Community Spotlight Stage for daily live performances

Elves Beer & Wine Garden and Lounge

Rinkside Build Your Own S’mores

Delicious food options from snacks to full dinners.

Experience fully produced light shows and the total transformation of the Augusta Common as we help create your new holiday tradition where memories have been made for years already.

One of the most exciting initiatives for Augusta On Ice is the chance to give back to the community. The Community Stage Spotlight program is one of the most exciting ways that we can engage and give back.

The Community Spotlight showcases the vast talent in the greater CSRA by providing a stage for live performances every day. Ranging from Professional Theater performances, national recording artists, all the way to performances from County School District students and area church groups.

There will also be a giving component to the Community Spotlight. 5% of all box office sales for each charity’s day will be given right back to each participating charity.

Stay tuned for details on Augusta’s largest New Year’s Eve Celebration. More to come soon.