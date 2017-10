AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire near Montmorenci after which a body was discovered.

The Montmorenci Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on Old Barnwell Road around 12:15 this afternoon.

After firefighters put out the flames, a body was found.

Due to the high intensity of the fire, the body could not be identified.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday in Newberry, S.C.