Bump-fire stocks enhance shooting ability of firearms, but are not regulated and readily available online

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history brings the debate about gun control back into the spotlight.

12 of the weapons found in the gunman’s possession were modified with bump-fire stocks, which allow a shooter to fire faster.

A semi-automatic AR-15 rifle, is similar to the ones used by alleged Las Vegas shooter, Stephen Paddock.

Officials believe Paddock fired the weapons for more than 9 minutes, killing 58 people and injuring more than 500.

“It’s pure evil to be snipering a crowd of people out enjoying an evening,” said Gun Rack Range Owner Stephanie Scott.

WJBF NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman fired a modified weapon on Wednesday.

It had many accessories including a sling, a flashlight and a scope, which are readily available online and in many gun stores.

However, one accessory Scott doesn’t sell and wasn’t on the AR-15 rifle is a bump-fire stock.

A modification found on many of Paddock’s guns.

“They are usually pretty cheap quality,” Gun Rack Range Owner Chuck Scott told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “They don’t enhance the accuracy and because they are not a firearm or in any way regulated by A.T.F., you can buy them online all day long.”

Bump stocks on a semi-automatic weapon, uses the recoil to increase the rate of fire, but not the number of shots.

Which according to The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives regulations make fires stock modifications legal.

“That a machine gun fires more than one time, every time the trigger is pulled.” Chuck Scott said. “A semi-automatic must have the trigger pulled every time it fires.”

Scott says it’s a sad replication of a machine gun and decreases accuracy, which is a big reason he chooses not to sell the novelty.

Still, the Gun Rack Range Owners say the fix is not banning guns.

“If we enforce most of the gun laws that we already have, that would be a huge big step. If we were allowed to tell people who some folks are mentally ill, and not have to worry about violating HIPAA laws, that would be a big step,” said Chuck Scott.

“Perhaps a switch got flipped in his brain and that’s what made him do this kind of carnage.”Stephanie Scott said. “I don’t think having more gun laws is going to stop somebody like that.”

South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan is hoping to push a bill that would cut the tax and background checks to purchase gun suppressors.

The bill is facing a lot of opposition.

Hunters say they use the silences to protect their ears while shooting.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.