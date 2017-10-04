Cam Newton comments to female reporter ‘out of line’

By Published:
Cam Newton
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. The Panthers were more successful on offense last week with Newton running the football. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – A Panthers spokesman says quarterback Cam Newton has “expressed regret” for his response to a female reporter’s question at a news conference.

When Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked Newton Wednesday about wide receiver Devin Funchess’ route running, the former league MVP smiled and said, “it’s funny to hear a female talk about routes. It’s funny.”

Carolina spokesman Steven Drummond said in a statement to The Associated Press that Newton had a conversation with Rodrigue after the news conference ended and expressed regret for his remarks.

Drummond said the Panthers “strive as a department to make the environment for media comfortable for everyone covering the team.”

After Newton’s comments, he proceeded to answer Rodrigue’s question.

Mike Persinger, the executive sports editor of the Charlotte Observer, said Newton’s comments were “unfortunate and out of line.”

