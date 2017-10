SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Clemson University is taking an extra step to make emergency aid available quickly just in case an active shooter situation ever happens there.

The school has added new trauma kits all across campus.

The university’s student government purchased the kits with a fund of more than $35,000 dollars.

They can be used to help stop serious bleeding during an attack or injury.

The kits come complete with tourniquets… and bleeding control bandages.