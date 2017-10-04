Columbia County responds to Augusta On Ice name-change, relocation

WJBF Staff Published: Updated:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF/PRESS RELEASE) – Representatives for Columbia County have released a press release addressing the relocation of Evans On Ice, now named Augusta On Ice.

The release reads, in part:

While Columbia County is disappointed Evans on Ice has changed its name and relocated to the Augusta Commons, Columbia County’s Community Events team is pleased to announce what has been planned at Evans Towne Center Park during the month of December. Please see the attached press release for more your use and more information.

You can read the entire release HERE.

