Family Counseling Center to host Choc-Tail Party

(WJBF) – The Family Counseling Center of the CSRA helps people regardless of their ability to pay.

You can help by attending a CHOC-TAIL party.

Here to tell us all about it is Joella Banks.

Join the Family Counseling Center of the CSRA for a night of chocolate decadence at our annual CHOC-TAIL PARTY.

This evening will highlight chocolate-crafted cocktails in addition to a wide array of delectable bites and beverages.

This exclusive event will be held at the Snellings Center- a conference venue at Edgar’s Grille of Augusta.

Tickets:

Door Tickets: $45.00

Advanced: $40.00

Seniors and Military: $35.00

Tickets will include:

* 2 drink vouchers (one signature choc-tail included)

* 1 raffle ticket

* Live entertainment by Not Even Brothers Band

* Catered food

** Cocktail attire