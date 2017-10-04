Family Counseling Center to host Choc-Tail Party

By Published:

(WJBF) – The Family Counseling Center of the CSRA helps people regardless of their ability to pay.

You can help by attending a CHOC-TAIL party.

Here to tell us all about it is Joella Banks.

Join the Family Counseling Center of the CSRA for a night of chocolate decadence at our annual CHOC-TAIL PARTY.

This evening will highlight chocolate-crafted cocktails in addition to a wide array of delectable bites and beverages.

This exclusive event will be held at the Snellings Center- a conference venue at Edgar’s Grille of Augusta.

Tickets:

  • Door Tickets: $45.00
  • Advanced: $40.00
  • Seniors and Military: $35.00

Tickets will include:

  • * 2 drink vouchers (one signature choc-tail included)
  • * 1 raffle ticket
  • * Live entertainment by Not Even Brothers Band
  • * Catered food
  • ** Cocktail attire

