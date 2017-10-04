Family Counseling Center to host Choc-Tail Party

(WJBF) – The Family Counseling Center of the CSRA helps people regardless of their ability to pay.
You can help by attending a CHOC-TAIL party.
Here to tell us all about it is Joella Banks.
Join the Family Counseling Center of the CSRA for a night of chocolate decadence at our annual CHOC-TAIL PARTY.
This evening will highlight chocolate-crafted cocktails in addition to a wide array of delectable bites and beverages.
This exclusive event will be held at the Snellings Center- a conference venue at Edgar’s Grille of Augusta.
Tickets:
- Door Tickets: $45.00
- Advanced: $40.00
- Seniors and Military: $35.00
Tickets will include:
- * 2 drink vouchers (one signature choc-tail included)
- * 1 raffle ticket
- * Live entertainment by Not Even Brothers Band
- * Catered food
- ** Cocktail attire