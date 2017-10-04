How and how much; questions for Augusta workers pay raises

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Most of those on the city work force should be getting paid more, according to a salary study, the question for city leaders is how you to make it happen knowing it would cost millions of dollars.

“It’s one of the things that we can’t really afford to do but then on the other hand we can’t afford not to we have to look at what it costing the organization to lose people as soon as they come in,” says City Administrator Janice Allen Jackson.

Consultants say the problem is pay, two thirds of the work force, below the market rate, some thirty percent behind, but to get everything level would run as much as 8 and a half million dollars, city leaders may have known pay was low now there’s this study to confirm it.

“I had these concerns when we decided to do the compensation study and didn’t know exactly what level these numbers would come back but we can’t afford these increases,” says Mayor Pro-Tem Mary Davis.

“We already realize and know that we don’t have the funding to bring everybody up tomorrow so we have to look at a program to bring or a system to bring everybody up to par over a certain period of time,” says Commissioner Dennis Williams.

City administrator Jackson says she will be recommending a salary increases for employees next year’s budget but is not saying how much right now or how she’ll pay for it.

“I’m hoping that the administrator is going to come back with a recommendation that’s not just a property tax increase because I’m not going to support that,” says Commissioner Sean Frantom.

“I really don’t know George we’re still looking at our projections out budget projections we’re looking ways we can cut costs and become more efficient we still have a lot of information to look at before I present a recommended budget,” says Jackson.

Jackson will be presenting her budget recommendation to the commission in two weeks, Commissioners I talked to say they would prefer to see any salary increases are for workers on the low end of the pay scale.