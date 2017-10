McCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has received word of an incident at McCormick Correctional Institute.

The SC Department of Corrections has stated that it is an isolated incident in one dorm at the facility.

All staff are safe and accounted for.

We are actively responding to an isolated incident in one housing unit at McCormick CI. All staff are safe and accounted for. — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) October 4, 2017

Rumor Correction: This incident is isolated to one housing unit and has never effected the entire prison. — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) October 4, 2017