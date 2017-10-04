Local breast cancer survivor now breast health navigator at Doctors Hospital

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – OCTOBER IS BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH AND YOU KNOW THE STATISTICS: ONE IN EIGHT WOMEN WILL BE DIAGNOSED WITH BREAST CANCER, ACCORDING TO THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY.

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month local doctors want to make sure you know the importance of getting an annual mammogram.

“So it’s very important as females that we’re taking care of our self especially breast health. One thing that we want to make sure that if you’re over the age of 40 and you’re of average risk for breast cancer that you are getting your annual screening mammogram,” said Jill Buchanan, MD, surgeon.

Carolyn Byrd is a Breast Health Navigator at Doctor’s Hospital. But back in 2009, she was a hospice nurse when she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

“It was very devastating to hear that you have breast cancer, once you hear that word you don’t hear anything else, you life actually flashes before your face,” said Carolyn Byrd, Breast Health Navigator at Doctor’s Hospital.

But Carolyn says her light flashed with a sign of hope.

“Without hope there’s fear and I will say I was there once full of fear but now I am fearless and full of faith,” Now, Carolyn is cancer free, and she’s using her experience to help others who are diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Carolyn Byrd, Breast Health Navigator at Doctor’s Hospital.

“And at that point in time I realized that God was using me to be that person to help somebody else on their journey,” said Carolyn Byrd, Breast Health Navigator at Doctor’s Hospital.

She is a survivor and I can see that, I can see how well she did on her own journey while she worked to help others it’s like she was placed here for that,” Sherran Brookes- Carolyn’s patient and 2x Breast Cancer survivor

“If you’re going through cancer, whatever type of cancer not even just breast cancer let me talk to you let me tell you what I’ve been through let me tell you that it is not a death sentence it is just a word so I want you to know that you can make it through you can be that viable survivor,” said Carolyn Byrd, Breast Health Navigator at Doctor’s Hospital.

How to self-examine your breast at home:

Place a pillow under your right shoulder and your right arm behind your head. Using your left hand, move the pads of your fingers around your right breast gently in small circular motions covering the entire breast area and armpit. Use light, medium, and firm pressure. Squeeze the nipple; check for discharge and lumps.