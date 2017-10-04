NAACP invites public to talk race issues on heels of 100th anniversary

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The local branch of the NAACP plans to expand its conversation on race with other branches across the state and the public. That conversation will happen during the 75th Annual State Convention, taking place October 5-7. The conference takes place on the heels of the Augusta branch’s centennial year. National issues remain local ones too, most notably the push to take down a Confederate monument.

NewsChannel 6 sat down with Melvin Ivey, who serves as the Augusta Branch of the NAACP First Vice President.

“You can agree to disagree, but have the conversation so that you can get the information,” he shared with us adding the local branch wants to get more people talking about the issues surrounding race, even if it is uncomfortable.

“There are pockets throughout this nation that don’t want to have this conversation on both sides,” Ivey said.

He and the rest of the Augusta branch will join other branches at the state conference this weekend to discuss heavy racial topics. he says need to be discussed. And they’re inviting the community to participate.

“The school to prison pipeline, dealing with that issue, dealing with injustice, dealing with gerrymandering and police brutality,” Ivey said of the weekend’s topics during workshops.

The Augusta branch championed several causes Second Vice President Rosa Thomas told us helped people of color since the branch started in 1917. She said the branch was instrumental in helping to desegregate local schools and at the forefront of making sure blacks were not left out of the Augusta-Richmond County consolidation.

Thomas added, “Gilbert-Manor project when they wanted to dismantle that. The NAACP fought that. The Augusta branch fought that for about 15 years. Then of course we can to a point that we had to step back and let progress go along. We ensured that those resident were placed as best they could be.”

And Ivey said even though the advancement of colored people started more than a century ago, it’s still needed today.

“You have instances like Ferguson,” he said. “You have instances where you’re reaching for your license and you get shot. You have a permit to carry a concealed weapon and you disclose that to the officer.”

The state conference hosted by the Augusta branch kicks off Thursday with a public mass meeting at Beulah Grove Baptist Church at 7 p.m.

