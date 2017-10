SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Once again the debate over guns has gotten hot, and South Carolina is in the middle of it.

The debate has erupted on Twitter over Congressman Jeff Duncan’s bill.

It would make it easier to buy a gun suppressor.

Duncan’s bill would cut the $200 tax and strict federal background checks, making it easier and faster for hunters to protect their ears while shooting.

Duncan wouldn’t discuss his bill yesterday.

He said now is the time to focus on the victims in Las Vegas.