Safe homes of Augusta raises awareness during National Domestic Violence month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Local organization, Safe Homes of Augusta, is hosting a series of events to support those impacted by Domestic abuse.

1,167 is the number of men, women, and children that Safe homes of Augusta says have been victimized by Domestic violence abuse this year alone. Executive Director, Aimee Hall says she wants victims to know there are ways out.

“There’s an escalation period and once you start in this cycle of abuse usually it escalates and it happens more and more often. It’s important to us that our community understands the warning signs of domestic violence. We want them to understand that safe homes is here as a resource and how to get help,” Hall says.

Safe homes works to provide shelter and resources for victims of Domestic violence. They also work to educate the community on the different types of abuse including physical, emotional, sexual, financial, and isolation. Below is a list of upcoming events for Domestic violence awareness month.

-Tues. Oct. 10th- Bees Knees local restaurant downtown will have a percentage night. If you go and eat there that evening they will give a percentage of their proceeds to Safe Homes.

-Thurs. Oct. 19th- National day to recognize domestic violence abuse . Safe Homes is asking that people wear purple on that day in an effort to raise awareness and start a conversation.

-Thurs. Oct. 26th survivors walk at Augusta university. Survivors and law enforcement will speak. Celebrate those that have escaped abuse.

If you or someone you know has experienced some form of domestic violence you’re encouraged to call the 24 hour crisis line (706) 736-2499 or visit http://www.safehomesdv.org/