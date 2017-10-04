UN Ambassador Nikki Haley reprimanded for political tweet

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has been reprimanded for violating a law limiting government employees’ political activity by voicing support for a South Carolina congressional candidate.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel last week notified Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington it had issued a warning letter to the former South Carolina governor but would pursue no further action.

The watchdog group in June wrote to the Special Counsel, accusing Haley of violating the Hatch Act. The group says Haley shouldn’t have retweeted one of President Donald Trump’s Twitter messages earlier that month supporting Republican Ralph Norman.

The group said Haley deleted the tweet but should still be investigated and disciplined. Norman went on to win a special election for the seat formerly occupied by Trump budget director Mick Mulvaney.