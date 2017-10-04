What Columbia County plans to do after “Evans on Ice” no longer a part of Christmas time

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF/PRESS RELEASE) – Columbia County has issued a statement regarding their future plans for holiday events.

While Columbia County is disappointed to see Evans on Ice relocate to Augusta Commons, the county’s Community Events department is pleased to announce a plan to begin new holiday

traditions in Columbia County. The Family friendly holiday festivities will include a walk through light display throughout the month of December; the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 2nd which will also include fireworks this year; a holiday movie series with the opportunity to have free family photos the first three Fridays of the month; Saturdays with Santa and cookies with Mrs. Claus the first three Saturdays as well as a holiday market; and providing a Toys for Tots dropoff location through December 16th all to take place at Evans Towne Center Park. Each activity offered will be free to patrons.