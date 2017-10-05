Augusta Attorney in Las Vegas during carnage says experience was sobering

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local man was enjoying a weekend getaway in Las Vegas when all the shots rang out.

Augusta attorney Bill Keogh found himself in the middle of all the chaos during what would become the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

“We were walking up the strip and saw an ambulance go by,” Keogh told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Keogh saw one of the first, of many first responders, heading towards the Mandalay Bay Hotel and the horrific scene right outside of it.

Keogh says he didn’t think much of it at the time.

It wasn’t until he was waiting to play a hand of poker, at the Mirage Hotel, that the unexpected happened.

“Someone came in and yelled he’s got a gun or everybody run, or something. I couldn’t tell exactly what it was, but it was very loud, very authoritative and everyone froze.” He said.

Keogh and about 30 more people crowded into a small office in the poker room and barricaded the door.

After a while the attorney says they were evacuated to the lobby of the Mirage Hotel and into a sight he will never forget.

“So we walked out into the main part of the casino and I’ve never seen anything like it,” Keogh said. “All the employees were gone, people were just streaming towards the back, there was money on the tables.”

The Las Vegas Strip was shutdown.

He couldn’t get back to his hotel and every new report showed a rising death toll.

“I texted my family and several folks who knew we were out there, saying when you wake up you are going to hear about a shooting incident here. Just wanted to let you know that we were far from it.” He said.

However, 58 other people weren’t as lucky.

“The part that is concerning for me is my daughter is 17, she loves Jason Alden who was on stage and Ariana Grande, I don’t know who that is but my daughter does. She had that incident in Manchester. I just can’t imagine just dropping your child off, it’s hard to describe.” Keogh told WJBF Newschannel 6.

Still, in the midst of a tragedy Keogh says he witnessed the most amazing acts of kindness.

“Later that day as I was walking up the Strip, I walked by and there were police everywhere and this woman pulls over in her car, and there’s about 3 police officers there. It’s fixing to be a hot day and she comes out and she says I’ve got a cooler of water. I’m just going up and down the Strip. do you want some water? She brought them each a bottle of water and then drove down 500 yards, to the next police.” He said.

Keogh says he continues to pray for the families of the victims.