FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – The former deputy director of the Fort Gordon Cyber Center will spend 97 months in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

That sentence came down yesterday for Jonathan Hurwitt, a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army.

He was arrested in September 2016 after a two-month investigation by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

He formally pled guilty in January.