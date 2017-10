AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man is facing murder charges after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 12:58 at the Ramada on Gordon Highway.

That’s where deputies found 50-year-old Michael Davenport with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later, deputies arrested 40-year-old Leslie Harris on Fleming Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.