NORTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – A contract between Mission Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina ended on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

This could mean changes for insurance in the state.

If they can’t agree on a new contract, patients who have Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) coverage, will be out of network for any mission health doctor or health care provider.

That could mean higher rates to see a doctor.

It would not impact people who have coverage through the state health care exchange.