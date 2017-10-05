Many unanswered questions in case of teen charged with murder, armed robbery

Related Coverage One dead, suspect in custody in downtown Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County teenager sits in jail, accused in a deadly shooting. It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday on 15th and Harper Streets, near the Charlie Norwood VA and Augusta University Medical Center.

Right now law enforcement told NewsChannel 6 there are a lot of unanswered questions in this case. But what we do know is that a 61-year-old woman was shot and killed, and a 13-year-old is accused of pulling the trigger.

A disturbance turned deadly in the medical district in the midnight hour early Thursday.

Lt. Allan Rollins with Richmond County Sheriff’s Office told us, “I don’t think there was any clear definition of what disturbance it was and then they heard a gunshot before they even got there.”

Augusta University Medical Center police reacted immediately trying to pursue the suspect they believe fired the shot in front of the hospital.

“They saw a suspect running away from the scene and they gave chase and they lost him,” Lt. Rollins said. “Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called. They were out there and they were assisting with the search.”

Deputies tracked down 13-year-old Zitedrick Shelly and arrested him about three hours later. He was charged with armed robbery and murder. Lt. Rollins said investigators believe the teen tried to rob a homeless woman, 61-year-old Mable Jordan.

“We have a lot of leg work to do in this case. What was he doing out that time of night? Did he have a place to stay? Did he not? We have a bunch of questions we have to answer for ourselves before we can begin to cover it in public,” he said.

We went to Warrenville, SC where the victim’s last known address was, but we do not believe she had lived there in quite some time.

Again, this case is still in the beginning stages. Count on us to keep up updated when we know it.

Photojournalist: Troy Robinson