SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – A Gaffney, South Carolina woman is facing charges after investigators say she tried to send drugs to an inmate.

Michelle Hames is facing four counts of attempting to send contraband to a prisoner.

The inmate is in the Livesay Correctional Institution, in Spartanburg.

She’s also charged with manufacturing and distribution of meth.

Officers discovered meth-soaked inside postcards.

They were mailed in August and September.