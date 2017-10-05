Murray to plead guilty says Archdiocese of Saint Augustine

WJBF Staff Published:

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL (WJBF) – The man accused of murdering a Catholic priest from Florida is reportedly set to plead guilty.

The Archdiocese of Saint Augustine says that Steven Murray has agreed to plead guilty to the murder of Father Rene Robert, in exchange for a life sentence.

Murray had originally pleaded not guilty in the case.

Robert was killed in April 2016, after police say he drove Murray from Jacksonville to the Aiken area. They say after the priest was killed, Murray buried his body in a field in Burke County.

The district attorney would not confirm a plea agreement.

