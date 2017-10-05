Some city leaders left out as Mayor,others meet with Regency Owners

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Regency owner Alan Cardinale and his son and law in town pushing their abandoned mall as the site of the new James Brown arena, a proposal commissioner Grady Smith isn’t in favor of.

“Uh-uh uh no not an arena, we don’t need to be there I can’t see any good being out there,” said Commissioner Smith

Mayor Davis disagrees and says it was good to meet with the mall owners as the efforts move forward with the building of a new arena.

“It was a good discussion and it left me with a sense of real comfort knowing that they do value the city of Augusta and they’re very interested in what’s going on in our community,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

Along with the Mayor the mall owners also met with Commissioners Sammie Sias, and Ben Hasan.

‘Sit down this morning and hear what was on his heart and the potential of what he would like to see happen out there it was just interesting I was honored to be in the room,” said Commissioner Hasan.

But other commissioners were not in the room, those who are not in favor of the mall location for the arena.

“It makes the process not pure I’m concerned we have a Coliseum Authority that should be handling the situation and we’re trying to circumvent the process with the mayor and some of my colleagues,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

“That’s certainly the nature of what happens some people get invited and others don’t,” said Mayor Davis.

“That does not unite the community,” I told the Mayor.

“Well again there are meetings that take place in this city that I’m not involved in that I’m not invited to I’m certainly not disparaging people as a result of the fact that I don’t get invited to certain meetings. I think that’s just the nature of what happens,” said the Mayor.

The Coliseum Authority will need to issue bonds for a new arena, and The mall owners were scheduled to meet with Coliseum Authority Chairman Cedric Johnson and vice Chairman Brad Usry at Usry’s restaurant The mall owners showed up but after I introduce myself as a reporter and asked if they were the mall owners they said no, and left. So they did not meet with Coliseum Authority leadership.