Thomson defeats Cross Creek to claim region crown

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) — Thomson defeated Cross Creek 6-2 to win the Region 3-AAAA championship on Thursday night.

It’s the Bulldogs second region title, first since 2010.

“It’s amazing,” Thomson head coach Danny Farrell said. “[I couldn’t] ask for a better group of kids. They work hard. They’re behind each other, and they never give in. There’s just something special about this group.”

“This is probably the best moment I’ve ever shared with this group of girls and the best group of supporters and fans,” senior pitcher Ivey Gheesling. “It’s amazing.”

Thomson (17-7) will host Druid Hills (8-11) in the first round of the state playoffs on Wednesday.

