Westminster hosts Augusta Prep for third straight matchup on Game Night Live

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — For the third season in a row, Augusta Prep and Westminster will face off on Game Night Live on Friday night.

It’s the sixth all-time meeting between the Cavaliers and Wildcats. Augusta Prep (5-1, 0-1) is looking for its third straight win to even the series.

“No matter if we are undefeated, or they’re undefeated, or if they haven’t won a single game, it doesn’t matter,” Augusta Prep senior B.J. Stone said. “We still have to prepare our best because we know they’re going to give us our best game of the season.”

“We’re graduating, so this is the ultimate bragging rights,” Augusta Prep senior Will Dorn said. “If we can finish off three years in a row that would be huge.”

Westminster (3-4, 0-2) is hoping to snap its two-game skid against Prep and get some revenge from that double overtime loss on its home field two seasons ago.

“It’s a huge game,” Westminster senior Brandon Shiley said. “I haven’t forgotten the game here two years ago when we lost in double overtime, and I probably won’t forget it. This is major revenge on our end.”

“With it being senior night and our last time playing on this field, we want to end on a good note especially against these guys,” Westminster senior Larkin Ison III said. “Words can’t describe how bad our team wants to win on Friday.”

The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on MeTV.