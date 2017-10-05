WJBF Scholar Athlete: North Augusta’s Katie Wright

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — North Augusta senior Katie Wright was named All-Region after helping guide the Yellow Jackets softball team to the Upper State finals last season.

This spring, Wright is hoping to take North Augusta one step further and play for a state championship.

Wright also has her eyes on another title. She is currently ranked second in North Augusta’s 2018 class and come May she’s hoping to be valedictorian.

“My parents have always pushed me to be the best I can be, and I think I’m capable of being even more than what I am right now,” Wright said. “Being highly ranked academically is very important to me and I’m still trying to get higher in my rank.”

“I really want my parents to be proud of me, and I don’t want to let them down. They’ve done so much for me, so working hard to be the best I can be, so they are proud of me really motivates me.”

“We are her biggest fans,” Katie’s mother Traci Wright said. “She has continued to work so hard every year and for her to say she looks to us as an example means the world to a mother and father. It really does.”

Wright said she’s not sure whether she will continue playing softball in college, but she wants to pursue a degree in either biology or biomedical engineering.