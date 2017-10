AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Regional Medical Center will hold its 22nd Annual Cancer Survivors’ Day event Friday, Oct. 6.

The medical center partners with the Cancer Care Institute of Carolina to honor cancer survivors across the country.

It’s happening today from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Cancer Care Institute, at 111 Miracle Drive.