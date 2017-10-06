Arrest made in Washington County drug bust

WJBF Staff Published:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man is behind bars following a drug investigation in Sandersville, Georgia.

On Friday, agents with the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, with the assistance of Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Community Supervision conducted a search on a home on Ivey Drive in Sandersville.

Inside, investigators found marijuana, cocaine, a digital scale and $680 in cash.

39-year-old Demetrius Lewis was arrested at the home and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine.

More charges are possible.

The investigation is ongoing.

