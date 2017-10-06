City of Aiken responds to recent violence in Pace’s Run

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF/PRESS RELEASE) – The City of Aiken has put out a release addressing steps the city plans to take in regards to the numerous recent violent crimes at Pace’s Run apartment complex.

Aiken City Manager John Klimm penned a letter to the owners of Pace’s Run demanding they address the issues there within 30 days or lose their business license.

Over the past 2 years, there have been 10 shootings at the complex, 4 reports of property struck by gunfire, 4 aggravated assaults and two murders.

