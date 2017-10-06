Friends in business community remember woman allegedly killed by teen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The investigation continues into the murder of Mable Jordan. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested 13-year-old Zitedrick Shelly and charged him with murder and armed robbery in connection to the 61-year-old’s death. Investigators told us she was a homeless woman. But as they work to get answers about Jordan’s death, we worked to find out more about who she was.

We headed to Essential Cleansing Center on Central Avenue in Augusta, where Shanta Johnson said she is still dealing with her friend.

“I couldn’t sleep last night because I had just been thinking about her and just how sweet she is and I know she wasn’t a threat to anybody,” he said.

Johnson provided a service to Mable Jordan Tuesday, two days before she was gunned down at 15th and Harper Streets.

“Mable was a regular client. She has been coming here since I opened. She would visit me two to three times a month.”

It’s been 11 years since Johnson opened Essential Cleansing Center, so she said she’s known Jordan a long time performing detox services on her feet. And the title homeless truly isn’t how she thinks of her.

She added, “She was very independent. She never asked for anything. She never asked for anything free. She was really particular about what she accepted if you wanted to give her something.”

Kimberly Beasley knew Mable too.

“She was sitting there and she was getting her feet detoxed and I wasn’t feeling well and I was getting a service there too. She was like ‘Oh you’ll be OK. You just have to stop eating that junk.'”

Beasley told NewsChannel 6 she saw Jordan a few weeks ago at Essential Cleansing Center. But normally, she saw her downtown walking outside and inside Curvitude Boutique, the business she owns on 9th and Broad.

“People that’s downtown, you see them everyday. The people that walk, whether they’re homeless or whether they like to do their exercising, you know the staples. She was, I would say for me a staple,” she added. “When I saw her, ‘hey girl, how you doing?'”

Beasley welcomed Jordan into the shop often in her six years being there. That’s how Shawnda Kettles Griffin met her too.

“She would come by and share her lunch with me and I would share my lunch with her. She was a lady of wisdom. She was a friend. She was a sweet person,” Kettles Griffin explained.

And though all of these women who run businesses that Jordan supported are still trying to understand why this happened, they find comfort in the memories she left them with.

“She was honest about who she was,” Kettles Griffin said. “She didn’t have the best of life. She didn’t have the worst of life either. She wasn’t a millionaire, but she wasn’t destitute and homeless and broken down like she’s being portrayed. She was a woman. She was a human being. And she was kind enough to share her wisdom. She as kind enough to lend a hand. I think she just really liked people.”

We now know that funeral arrangements have been made for Jordan. Her funeral takes place Thursday at Williams Chapel at 1 o’clock. She will be buried at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden afterwards.