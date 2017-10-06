Harlem woman killed in accident in North Augusta

North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- One woman is dead following a two- car accident in North Augusta Friday evening.
It happened off off Johnson Road and Highway 25 around 7 p.m.
The Aiken County Coroner identifies the deceased as 26-year-old Ashleigh Hamilton-Mitchell from Harlem, Ga.
Other people were injured in the accident, but we don’t know their conditions.
Hamilton-Mitchell was a passenger, but the coroner tells us she was not wearing her seat belt.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.
Stay with NewsChannel 6 as we learn more about his developing situation.