Learn about the partnership between First Baptist Church of North Augusta and LifeWay Worship in this segment of The Dish.

More About First Baptist Church of North Augusta:

625 Georgia Avenue

North Augusta, SC 29841

http://www.csrachurch.org/

https://www.facebook.com/FirstBaptistNorthAugusta/

The First Baptist North Augusta Choir is celebrating the release of a new choral project with LifeWay Worship called “Your Word”. With 10 original songs and accompanied by choral charts, full orchestration and practice tracks available digitally through LifeWay Worship, this CD brings messages of God’s love and promises through music to the church, from the church. The heart of First Baptist North Augusta is to write songs that tell the truths of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and provide resources to local churches all around the world for their music and worship ministries.

Jeff Bumgardner, songwriter, project creator and Worship Pastor of First Baptist North Augusta, leads this 85 voice choir with songs of faith and hope. “This really is music through missions”, says Bumgardner. “We believe these songs tell all of our stories. Music is a universal language with the power to speak hope into very daunting circumstances. Somewhere there is someone who needs to hear these songs. Not because they are powerful and beautiful, but because they are songs of life that can speak promise into some of the darkest moments of our lives.”

You can get your own copy of “Your Word” by visiting the church or online at http://csrachurch.org. The full choral project is available for church choirs and orchestras by contacting LifeWay Worship.