“Out There…Somewhere”: Smile when you say that

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It maybe Augusta most popular picture spot, the James Brown statute. And what do you do when you take a picture?

“You smile,” said Denise Jenkins.

Of course, right.

“Yes,” she said.

The Godfather statue has a nice smile, and that’s appropriate because did you know today is ‘World Smile Day’?

“No I didn’t,” said Denise.

“That’s awesome know I was not aware,” said Shishir Chokshi.

Don’t worry, be happy, Augusta. What makes you smile?

“There’s a statue of James Brown in downtown Augusta, I think that’s a great,” said Bill Cody a filmmaker from L.A in town for the Westobou Festival

“It makes you smile.”

“It makes me smile,” said Bill.

“Candy,” said Taylor Byrd.

“My friend my family and candy,” said Kennedy Wilson.

‘Family. Being with family,” said Denise.

Family makes you smile?

“Yes.”

“Not mine.”

After a big laugh Denise says yes.

“What makes you smile?”

“I don’t know,” said Gregory Pollock, with a big smile.

“You’re doing a good job of it.”

“Doing a good job,” said Gregory.

“It’s a great day you guys are putting me on television you got the happy what more could you ask for,” said Shishir.

How about the road to happiness or at least happy Road how do you get there take a right off Happy Circle.

You know what makes people smile over here on the happy roads, funny looking water birds look at that face it’s all red he’s embarrassed don’t worry about it just smile.

So on this day frowning is for the birds.

“I think there’s more smiles coming every day,” said Calvin Hubbard

“You going to smile today?”

“Yeah I think I’m going to smile, he said.

I feel good.

Out there somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.