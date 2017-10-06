School evacuated for ‘strange odor;’ turns out to be pumpkin spice air freshener

By Published:

BALTIMORE (WCMH) — A “strange odor” at a Baltimore high school that prompted an evacuation turned out to be the scent of pumpkin spice.

The school evacuated around 2:30pm Thursday after students reported smelling a strange odor, sources report. Fire officials say the irritant was, in fact, a pumpkin spice air freshener.

The school’s president told sources the odor may have been a burned-out light bulb.

Officials said two students and three adults were taken to hospitals with unknown injuries, and dozens of students were triaged at the scene.

