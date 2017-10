BURKE CO. Ga. (WJBF) – Several Burke county employees are in jail after stealing recyclable materials.

They include Waste Management employee, Robert Kirkland, and Burke County employees Marvin Jones, Richard Stidons, Ralph Hankerson, and Anthony McNeil.

They allegedly stole metals and copper wire that originally came from plant and other industries all totaling more than 35,000 dollars.

They are each charged with felony theft by taking.