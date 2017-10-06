Thousands left to make tough decisions after DACA deadline

By Published:

(WJBF) – Tens of thousands of young people brought to America illegally as children faced a tough deadline yesterday.

For many of them, it was the last chance to renew their application to stay and work in the U.S. after the Trump administration announced it’s ending the DACA program.

Last month Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the end of the program.

That eventually led to protests across the country.

President Donald Trump gave lawmakers six months to come up with a fix for the program,  but Congress is currently focused on tax reform.

