FFN: Week 8

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — All the highlights from around the CSRA on week eight of Football Friday Night.
SEGMENT 1: Georgia Games
- Alcovy 10, Evans 43
- Lakeside 20, Greenbrier 19
- Heritage 39, Grovetown 42
- Harlem 0, Jefferson County 49
- Laney 14, Glenn Hills 32
- Hephzibah 20, Thomson 55
- Burke County 68, Cross Creek 6
- Warren County 0, Aquinas 58
SEGMENT 2: South Carolina Games
- Barnwell 44, Batesburg-Leesville 41
- Allendale-Fairfax 0, Silver Bluff 47
- Ridge Spring-Monetta 40, Blackville-Hilda 6
- Airport 7, North Augusta 47
- Aiken 14, Midland Valley 41
- Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0, South Aiken 42
SEGMENT 3: Game Night Live & more
- Westminster 0, Augusta Prep 30
SEGMENT 4: Top Plays & more
- Top 5 plays of the week
- Border Bowl V Coach Reveal
- Midland Valley band