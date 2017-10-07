FFN: Week 8

By Published: Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — All the highlights from around the CSRA on week eight of Football Friday Night.

SEGMENT 1: Georgia Games

  • Alcovy 10, Evans 43
  • Lakeside 20, Greenbrier 19
  • Heritage 39, Grovetown 42
  • Harlem 0, Jefferson County 49
  • Laney 14, Glenn Hills 32
  • Hephzibah 20, Thomson 55
  • Burke County 68, Cross Creek 6
  • Warren County 0, Aquinas 58

SEGMENT 2: South Carolina Games

  • Barnwell 44, Batesburg-Leesville 41
  • Allendale-Fairfax 0, Silver Bluff 47
  • Ridge Spring-Monetta 40, Blackville-Hilda 6
  • Airport 7, North Augusta 47
  • Aiken 14, Midland Valley 41
  • Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0, South Aiken 42

SEGMENT 3: Game Night Live & more

  • Westminster 0, Augusta Prep 30

SEGMENT 4: Top Plays & more

  • Top 5 plays of the week
  • Border Bowl V Coach Reveal
  • Midland Valley band

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s