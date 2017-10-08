Crews respond to fire at Johnston Lumber Mill

JOHNSTON, S.C (WJBF).- If you’re in the Johnston area and see heavy smoke, fire investigators say don’t be alarmed.

The public information officer on the scene of Johnston Lumber Mill off of Fruit Hill Road says one of the kilns caught fire around 7am, Sunday morning.

Investigators say the fire is currently contained to the single kiln and is not impacting the surrounding structures.

No injuries have been reported.

The Mill is operated by The Timberman Inc.

Saluda, Monetta and Johnston fire departments and the Saluda County Sheriff”s Office are containing the fire.