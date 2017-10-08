Man drives car into Sunshine House Daycare on Belair Road

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga.(WJBF)- A Martinez man is facing charges after driving his car into a local daycare, early Saturday morning.

Investigators say around 2:30 am, Saturday, deputies responded to Sunshine House Daycare in reference to an accident with injuries.

When they arrived, they found a Ford Mustang, driven by Derrick Mims, inside the building.

Deputies say the vehicle left the road, went airborne, hit the top of one of the buses in the parking lot and continued into the building, causing significant damage.

Mims was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

He’s charged with DUI, Failure to Maintain Lane, Reckless Driving and Violation of a Class D License.

No word on what will happen as far as child care.

NewsChannel 6 is working to get more information and will keep you updated.