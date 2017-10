(WJBF) – Today is Columbus Day and many federal offices and State of Georgia offices are closed today.

South Carolina does not recognize Columbus Day as a holiday, so it schools will proceed as normal.

A few banks and other local government offices have adjusted their hours to accommodate the holiday.

Below is a list of schools closed due to the holiday.

School closings:

Burke County – Closed Oct.9 – 10.

Columbia County – Closed Oct.9 – 10.

Richmond County – Closed