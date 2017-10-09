Lincolnton investigators are searching for clues in recent gem ransack

Lincolnton, GA (WJBF) – DOZENS OF VENDORS ARE WONDERING WHO COULD HAVE TAKEN SOME PRECIOUS GEMS FROM THE ANNUAL ROCK, SWAP AND DIG IN LINCOLN COUNTY.

MORE THAN 40-THOUSAND DOLLARS WORTH OF VALUABLE STONES WERE STOLEN WHEN SOMEONE RANSACKED THE EVENT SITE SATURDAY NIGHT.

The owners who put on the Rock Swap and Dig event in Lincoln county, say they’ve never had any problems before.

“We got here and like I said I walked up and thought I thought something was gone but you know I didn’t really say anything about it and then one of the guys from up top he come down and he said theirs been along of stuff taken from my table,” said Melissa Norman, Wife of care taker for Grave Mountain.

“Someone went in and stolen about according to my calculations 44-thousand 5-hundred dollars worth of teal and different kinds of rocks,” said Major Jim Wallen, Lead Investigator at the Lincolnton Sheriffs Department.

Investigators were back out at the site Monday searching for clues to find out who stole the high-valued gems.

“These are very high end rock, it’s not something you walk out in your backyard and pick up,” said Major Jim Wallen, Lead Investigator at the Lincolnton Sheriffs Department.

Melissa Norman says vendors usually leave their gems under their tents until the next day.

“Some people will just leave it halfway down or either just sitting out like we do. We’ve always left it sitting out for the last however long you know, 15 years we’ve been doing this,” said Melissa Norman, Wife of care taker for Grave Mountain.

Now investigators want to know if more items were taken than the ones they already know about.

“And we’re asking anybody that may have been traveling between Lincolnton and Washington and went by the mountains Saturday night. If you saw a vehicle or any persons walking in the road please contact us at the sheriffs department,” said Major Jim Wallen, Lead Investigator at the Lincolnton Sheriffs Department.

Please contact the Lincolnton County Sheriff’s Office:

145 School St, Lincolnton, GA 30817

(706) 359-7320