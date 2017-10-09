Man purchases over $4,500 worth of goods with fraudulent ID at Sam’s Club in Aiken

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Co. Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding a suspect who used a fraudulent ID in order to get a credit card and Sam’s Club membership.

The suspect is an African American male who used the fraudulent credit card to make a large purchase of over $4,500.

The suspect was last seen exiting Sam’s Club located at 220 Jefferson Davis Highway in Aiken, S.C.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspects, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can also contact CRIME STOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).