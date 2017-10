AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for robbery as well as for questioning for child molestation.

19-year-old James Jakar Johnson has two outstanding arrest warrants for Robbery by Force.

Johnson is also wanted for questioning for a child molestation incident that occurred at Plantation Blood on October 8th.

If you have any information on Johnson, please call 706-821-1080.