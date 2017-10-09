McDonald’s will bring Szechuan sauce back again after mishap

WFLA Staff Published:
Photo of a McDonald's restaurant. (Courtesy: AP)
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fans of “Rick and Morty” lined up at McDonald’s for a saucy surprise this weekend, but many were left empty-handed.

On Saturday, select McDonald’s locations released Szechuan sauce.

The sauce was featured in an episode of the popular cartoon, and it had not been served since 1998.

The one-day release event left fans begging for more sauce as some said the amount given out wasn’t enough.

McDonald’s responded and said their “super limited batch, though well-intended, clearly wasn’t near enough to meet the demand.”

So, in efforts to make good on their sauce promise, McDonald’s said it will release the Szechuan sauce again in the Winter.

