McDonald’s will bring Szechuan sauce back again after mishap

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fans of “Rick and Morty” lined up at McDonald’s for a saucy surprise this weekend, but many were left empty-handed.
On Saturday, select McDonald’s locations released Szechuan sauce.
The sauce was featured in an episode of the popular cartoon, and it had not been served since 1998.
The one-day release event left fans begging for more sauce as some said the amount given out wasn’t enough.
McDonald’s responded and said their “super limited batch, though well-intended, clearly wasn’t near enough to meet the demand.”
So, in efforts to make good on their sauce promise, McDonald’s said it will release the Szechuan sauce again in the Winter.